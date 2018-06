The UPSC student who killed himself had reportedly been preparing for the exam for a long time

Denied entry to the UPSC or civil services exams on Sunday, a 28-year-old student allegedly committed suicide in Delhi.The candidate was not allowed inside an examination centre at Paharganj in north Delhi, allegedly because he was late. He killed himself inside a room he rented at Rajendra Nagar, the police said.The police have found a suicide note. The student had reportedly been preparing for the exam for a long time.The UPSC or Union Public Service Commission conducted the preliminary exams for civil services across the country yesterday.