26-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In Delhi: Police (Representational)

A 26-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by two persons after he asked them to not make loud noises while they were travelling in an e-rickshaw, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Lav Kumar (21), a resident of Mohan Garden, Sainik Enclave, and Deepak (23), a resident of Faridkot in Punjab, have been arrested.

On Friday, a PCR call was received at Ranhola police station around 11.30 pm regarding murder at main Gandhi Chowk, Mohan Garden, police said.

Thereafter, police reached the spot and found a man lying on the ground in a pool of blood. The injured was immediately shifted to the DDU hospital where he was declared dead, a senior police officer said.

The man was identified as Dalip, a resident of Roorkee in Uttarakhand. He used to live in Tilak enclave Part 1, Mohan Garden, Uttam Nagar with his maternal aunt and worked as salesmen in a mall in Dwarka, police said.

Dalip received three stab injuries on chest, waist and thigh, they said.

Gopal, a watchman at Jayswal Vatika, Uttam Nagar, is an eyewitness in the case. Around 11 pm, he was standing at Gandhi Chowk and saw that one person with golden hair was beating the victim, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Parvinder Singh said.

Meanwhile, the other person standing there took a knife and stabbed him a few times. When the injured fell down, the assailants tried to escape, however, Gopal tried to stop them and managed to catch hold of one of the accused near the spot, the DCP said.

A case was registered under Sections 302 (Murder) and 34 (Common Intension) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Ranhola police station, they said.

The accused, Lav Kumar, told police that he and his friend Deepak were coming back to Mohan Garden from a birthday party in Dwarka, Mr Singh said.

They boarded an e-rickshaw in which another person was also sitting who was regularly interrupting them not to make loud noises and using foul language, police said.

An argument broke out when all of them got down at Gandhi Chowk and the accused stabbed the victim.

When the accused realised that Dalip has fallen down, they tried to run away, but one of them was caught near the spot, police said.

During investigation, the CCTV footage of the nearby areas were checked and co-accused Deepak was also nabbed.

The knife used in the crime has been recovered, they said.

Deepak and Kumar used to work at a cloth shop around two years ago. Deepak went back to his home last year and returned Delhi this week to look for a job.

Kumar works as a salesman in a private firm, police added.

