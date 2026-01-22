25-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In Delhi, Manhunt Underway

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death in Delhi's Mangolpuri area, police said on Thursday, marking yet another violent incident reported from the national capital in recent days.

The incident took place on Wednesday, and the victim has been identified as Akash. Police officials said the accused has been identified, and teams are making sustained efforts to trace and apprehend him.

An investigation is currently underway, and further details are awaited.

The killing comes just days after a 21-year-old man was stabbed to death on Sindhu Farm Road under the jurisdiction of the Jaitpur police station in southeast Delhi on January 16.

The deceased in that case was identified as Krishna Sahu, a resident of Shukra Bazar Road in Hari Nagar Extension.

Following the incident, officers and staff of Jaitpur Police Station apprehended two individuals, including one juvenile, in connection with the violent stabbing that occurred late on Thursday night, January 15.

The attack resulted in the death of one person and left two others injured.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident stemmed from a personal dispute between two groups over a mutual acquaintance.

Police said the main accused, identified as Deepak, had allegedly been harassing the complainant, Prince, aged 19, through social media prior to the incident.

According to officials, the victims were called to meet the opposing group under the pretext of a reconciliation meeting.

However, during the interaction, a heated verbal exchange reportedly broke out and soon escalated into a violent confrontation. The accused allegedly attacked the victims with knives before fleeing the scene.

Police said the crime team inspected the scene and collected crucial forensic evidence. A case under the relevant sections of law is being registered.

Earlier on January 15, two people were stabbed to death in separate incidents in the city, officials said, adding that investigations are underway in both cases.

In the first incident, a notorious criminal was stabbed to death in the Kalyanpuri area of East Delhi. The deceased was identified as Mukesh, aged around 40.

Police said Mukesh was found lying in a pool of blood near a public toilet in Block-18 of Kalyanpuri. He was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

In another incident reported the same day, a 23-year-old man, identified as Ranjan, was stabbed to death in the JJ Colony area of Bawana in north Delhi.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)