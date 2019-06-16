23-Year-Old Suspected Thief Beaten To Death In Delhi's Rohini: Police

Police has registered the case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. (FILE PHOTO)

A 23-year-old man, suspected to be a thief, was beaten to death in Delhi's Rohini, police said on Sunday.

A person named Amit called the police on Saturday evening to inform that a thief has been caught at the Main Mubarak Pur Road in Prem Nagar area. He had alleged last month that a mobile and a DVR of a CCTV camera were stolen from his shop.

When police reached the spot, they found a man, with injury marks on his body, lying unconscious on the ground. The man was taken to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Amit had said he possessed the CCTV footage of the alleged theft and the thief can be seen in it.

Yesterday, the suspected thief along with one more person had come again to the shop and were peeping into it, police said.

Amit said he recognised the suspected thief from the video footage, adding that he and his neighbours beat the two men up.

The two persons were then brought to the shop, but one of them managed to escape, police said.

When the suspected thief started to feel uneasy, Amit called the police. He said he detained the man hoping that someone from his family would turn up and he would get some money for the alleged stolen articles.

Police has registered the case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.