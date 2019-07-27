21-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Stabbed To Death In Market In Delhi

The victim's brother has alleged the accused had been following her from the past few days. (File photo)

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death in Delhi's Bhogal market on Friday, police said. The accused man has been identified as Munajir while the woman was identified as Preeti.

"On July 26 around 7 pm, a PCR call was received regarding a woman who has been stabbed. By the time we reached the spot, the woman was already taken to the hospital where she was declared brought dead," Chinmoy Biswal, DCP South East Delhi, said in a statement.

The dead woman used to work as domestic help in a household in Bhogal and lived with her brother, who is an auto driver.

Mr Biswal said the people in the market, where the alleged incident happened, thrashed the 25-year-old accused, who is a resident of the same neighbourhood in Sarai Kale Khan.

Munajir used to work as a sweeper in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on a contract basis. Police added he was presently unemployed and lived with two sisters.

"He was taken by PCR to AIIMS Trauma center and is currently under police custody," Mr Biswal said.

"A knife has been recovered and a case is registered against the accused under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," he added.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the brother of the victim, Manoj Kumar said, "My sister was stabbed 15-20 times by a man with a knife when she was returning from work. He was later caught and thrashed by the public."

Manoj Kumar added, "The man who stabbed my sister lives near my house. He was following my sister from the past few days."

"Police have not given post-mortem report till now," he said.

"My neighbours told me that the accused had given a warning that by July 20, he would commit an act like this," he added.

An eye witness said, "I saw a man stabbing the woman in front of the crowded market. We tried to rescue her and she ran away for a while but fell down due to injuries. After this, that man again stabbed her, this time on her neck."

"The accused was waiting for past one hour for the woman to come out of office," he added.

