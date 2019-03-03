21-Year-Old Speeding Driver Runs Over Man In Delhi, Injures 2; Arrested

The speeding driver hit three men who had stopped to change a tyre. (Representational)

A 21-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly running over a man and injuring two others with her speeding car near Moolchand underpass in southeast Delhi, police said Sunday.

Police said the incident happened on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when three friends were returning home after attending a wedding at Moti Bagh. When they crossed the Moolchand underpass, a tyre of the car burst following which they called a mechanic.

At around 1.40 am, when the mechanic was replacing the tyre, a speeding car hit them, Biswal said.

The car was being driven by a woman who fled leaving her vehicle behind. She was arreste on Sunday

Police said she was returning from the airport with her friends in the car while her parents were in another car with some guests. During interrogation, the accused insisted that she was not drunk.