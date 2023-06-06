Finland Driver Fined A Staggering $129,544. The Reason Is...

Mr Wilkof is an Aland native

A driver was fined 121,000 euros ($129,544) for speeding in Finland where such penalties are calculated on the basis of an offender's income. Anders Wiklof, 76, drove 82 kilometres per hour (51 miles per hour) in a 50 kilometre per hour (31 miles per hour) zone, according to the main newspaper for the Aaland Islands, an autonomous region of Finland in the Baltic Sea.

Mr Wiklof told the newspaper, "I really regret the matter." He also got his license suspended for 10 days, the Nya Aaland newspaper said.

This was not the first time, Mr Wiklof was caught speeding. In 2018, he was fined 63,680 euros ($ 68,176), and he had to cough up 95,000 euros ($102,000) five years earlier.

According to Dailycaller, in Finland, penalties are calculated based on the offender's income. The "day-fine" system is based on an individual's disposable income for the day, usually determined by dividing one's daily salary by two. This progressive punishment was implemented to penalize wealthy offenders, who would otherwise be able to pay their way out of problems.

Mr Wilkof is an Aland native and is a chairman of a holding company that does business in logistics, helicopter services, real estate, trade and tourism sectors.

The Aland island is located at the entrance to the Gulf of Bothnia, between the Finnish city of Turku, on mainland Finland's west coast, and Sweden's capital of Stockholm.



