20-Year-Old Killed, 3 Injured After Being Hit By Speeding Bike In Delhi

Police recieved a call about the accident at 12:15 AM on Tuesday. (Representational)

A 20-year-old was killed and three others injured after a speeding bike hit them in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area, the police said. The person riding the bike is also critically injured.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said they received information about the incident at around 12.15 am Tuesday.

The speeding bike hit the pedestrians walking on Nala Road near New Ashok Nagar Metro Station.

A case has been registered, the police said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.