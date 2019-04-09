20-Year-Old Killed, 3 Injured After Being Hit By Speeding Bike In Delhi

The speeding bike hit the pedestrians walking on a road near the New Ashok Nagar Metro Station in east Delhi.

Delhi | | Updated: April 09, 2019 20:56 IST
Police recieved a call about the accident at 12:15 AM on Tuesday. (Representational)


New Delhi: 

A 20-year-old was killed and three others injured after a speeding bike hit them in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area, the police said. The person riding the bike is also critically injured.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said they received information about the incident at around 12.15 am Tuesday.

The speeding bike hit the pedestrians walking on Nala Road near New Ashok Nagar Metro Station.

A case has been registered, the police said.



