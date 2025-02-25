Generation Speed 2025 Closes Curtains After Successful Debut

Generation Speed 205 was organised at the Amby Valley from 22nd to 23rd February. The event was created by India Bike Week and featured more than 10,000 auto enthusiasts from across the nation. It was followed by races, car showcases, unveils and panel discussions with auto experts.

Commenting on the same Martin Da Costa, Festival Director, Generation Speed, said- "We were blown away by the first-ever Generation Speed. The 200+ cars and bikes that raced and were on display looked incredible. The response from India's automobile community over the two days of the festival was overwhelming - not just from the thousands of fans who bought tickets and celebrated with us, but also from the many hundreds of car owners, collectors, stars of Indian motor racing, and all the others who helped us create two days of auto mayhem and magic at Aamby Valley."



Adding to it, he said- "It was truly a special weekend. The incredible enthusiasm from tuners, collectors, racers, off-roaders, and overlanders proved just how ready India has been for its very own motoring festival. Almost everyone who is anyone in Indian car and motorsport culture showed up. We had an amazing time together, and this is just the beginning of an exciting journey to establish Generation Speed as the undisputed home of Indian auto culture. It was a dream start to the GenSpeed journey,"

The highlights of the event included Joey Postel's' JDM collection, Swaranjit Bajaj's all-yellow fleet, and the Maharaj of Gondal's collection of classic cars such as the legendary Formula 5000 at the Legacy Lane, Aspi and Sheri Bhathena's racing collections and more.

The event also had competitions across multiple formats such as Autocross, Drift and Timed Trials. The Drift Competition was judged by Yousuf Al Herais of The Drift Home, Drifting Race Director of FIA, culminating in the finale with 5 winners who are now chosen from 15 entries to attend the Red Bull Motojam Moto Clinic. The winner list includes Jasmehar Singh Jubbal, Prateek Dalal, Sanam Sekhon, Harsh Agarwal and Jugraj Singh Bhurjee.