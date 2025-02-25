MG Comet Blackstorm Edition Teased Ahead Of India Launch

MG Comet Blackstorm gets black paint with red accents
JSW MG Motor India has a series of special edition versions of its cars sold in the Indian market called the Blackstorm edition. Expanding the range, the brand is set to launch the Blackstorm version of the Comet EV sold in the country. It is to be noted that the electric vehicle is the smallest in the brand's lineup and will get a special black treatment in this version. Furthermore, the vehicle is expected to be based on the top-spec variant of the EV.
The MG Comet Blackstorm Edition will come with a black paint scheme. This will be complemented by red accents around the body of the vehicle. Specifically, it will be seen on the bumper and the Morris Garages lettering on the front fascia above the LED DRL covering the width of the vehicle. All of this will be complemented by alloy wheels which again will be black with red accents. Rest of the design will be the same as the standard version.
The small electric vehicle comes with features like 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, remote central locking, keyless entry, smart start system, power foldable ORVM, tilt steering, windows auto up, voice command for various functions, connectivity features, and more.
Powering the MG Comet EV is a 17.3 kWh battery pack which is claimed to offer a range of up to 230 km on a single charge. It is paired with an electric motor which produces 41 hp of power and 110 Nm of peak torque.
