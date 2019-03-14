20-Year-Old Has Narrow Escape After Car Catches Fire In Delhi

The man was on his way to his college in Rohini when his sedan caught fire.

A 20-year old student studying journalism had a narrow escape after his car caught fire near Akshardham temple in East Delhi on Wednesday, fire officials said.

The incident comes days after three people, including two minor girls, were charred to death in a similar case on the Akshardham flyover.

The man identified as Tushar, a resident of Mandawali, was on his way to his college in Rohini when his sedan caught fire.

He was driving alone and escaped unhurt.

"The fire started from a short-circuit in the music system which was placed inside the boot of the car," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said.

"We got a call at around 11:25 AM about the incident. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused," fire officials said.