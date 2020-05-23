Man Burnt To Death After Car Catches Fire In Delhi: Police

The vehicle was found at the flyover in Outer Ring road, a senior police officer said.

The police received information about the incident on Thursday.

A 50-year-old man was burnt to death after his car caught fire at a flyover in Mangolpuri area, the police said on Friday.

The dead man has been identified as Ram Kishan, a resident of Kerala, they said.

The police received information about the incident on Thursday. The vehicle was found at the flyover near Kali Mata Mandir in Outer Ring road, a senior police officer said.

The driver was found on the seat in a burnt condition. He was declared brought dead when rushed to the hospital, the officer said.

The vehicle was carrying some plastic material. It had a CNG kit and the cause of fire is being ascertained, the police said.

A case under relevant sections of IPC has been registered at the Mangolpuri Police Station and investigation is underway, they added.

