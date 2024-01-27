2 Workers Die After Falling From Under-Construction Building In Delhi

The incident took place on Thursday, said police (Representational)

Two workers died after allegedly falling from an under-construction building in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area, police said on Saturday.

During investigation, it was found that the construction work was being done without adequate safety measures, a police officer said.

The incident took place on Thursday when the two two workers -- Dharmendra and Karan Singh-- both aged 35 years, allegedly fell off from a two-storey under-construction building, the officer said.

The duo got critically injured and were rushed to hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, he said.

"On Friday, the post-mortem examination of both the deceased was done at the AIIMS Trauma centre and the bodies were handed over to their families," the officer added.

A case has been registered in the matter against unknown persons under Sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings), 337 (causing hurt by the act that endangers life or safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)