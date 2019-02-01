2 UP Brothers Travelled To Delhi To Steal Vehicles, Snatch Phones: Cops

The accused were arrested from Paschim Vihar area, the police said. (Representational image)

The Delhi Police has arrested three men, including two brothers, who used to come to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh's Hapur to allegedly steal vehicles and snatch mobile phones, officials said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Mohd Amzad (24), Mohd Firoz (28) and Dharmender (27), residents of Hapur district in UP, they added.

Police received a tip-off that the three men would come to Paschim Vihar area to sell the robbed and snatched mobile phones on stolen motorcycles. A trap was laid based on the information and all the three suspects were apprehended, Seju P Kuruvilla, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer), said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Firoz and Amzad are real brothers and third accused, Dharmender, is their friend. They used to travel to Delhi from Hapur for robbery, the officer said.

Four two-wheelers and 18 mobile phones were recovered from them, police said.