2 Sisters, Married In Same Family, Die After Allegedly Consuming Poison

Two sisters married in the same family died after allegedly consuming poison after a fight between them in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar, police said on Thursday.

The sisters were identified as Sonia and Savita, residents of Ashok Vihar area.

Sonia got married 16 years ago. Savita got married to Sonia's brother-in-law six years ago, police said.

On Sunday, they had a verbal spat after which Savita, the younger sibling, consumed poison. Following this, Sonia also consumed poison, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said, "Both the sisters had a fight after which Savita consumed poison. She was admitted to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital on Sunday around 4.20 pm."

Later the same day, Sonia too consumed poison and was admitted to the same hospital at 7.37 pm, the senior cop said.

As Savita was married for less than seven years, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) was informed. The family, however, did not allege any matrimonial dispute, police said.

Savita died on Monday while her elder sister Sonia died the next day. Postmortems were conducted and the bodies were handed over to the family, they said.

