2 Men Cleaning Delhi's Videocon Tower From Outside Fall To Death

2 men cleaning the high-rise Videocon Tower in Delhi died after falling from the 10th floor

Two labourers who were engaged in cleaning work at the high-rise Videocon Tower in Delhi died after falling from the 10th floor, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred at around 3 pm when the men, 22-year-old Raju Sharma and 23-year-old Ashtiyaq Khan, fell from the 10th floor after the wire of the stand they were sitting on broke.

"Both Ashtiyak Khan and Raju Sharma were conducting mirror cleaning work outside the high-rise Videocon Tower in central Delhi area. They did not wear helmets, were not tied with safety belts and there was no safety equipment found at the spot," a senior police officer told news agency IANS.

"Ashtiyak and Raju were taken to a nearby hospital with multiple fractures. They were later declared dead," he added.

"The responsibility of cleaning work was assigned to MS Enterprises company. The deceased persons worked for it and stayed in South Delhi," he said, adding that their families have been informed.

