2 Men Arrested For Allegedly Killing Neighbour In Delhi: Police

Police said they were looking for an opportunity "to teach Satbir a lesson" (Representational)

Two men, who had allegedly killed their neighbour over a trivial issue at Dwarka's Issapur village on January 19, have been arrested, the police said on Monday.

The two accused -- Sunny, 27, and Vikas, 23, -- were arrested by police on Saturday. Two sophisticated pistols and three live cartridges were recovered from them.

On January 19, police received information that a person had been shot at in Issapur. The victim was rushed to Rao Tularam Memorial Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The deceased was identified as Satbir. His brother Chattar Pal informed police that he was allegedly shot dead by Sunny and Vikas, the police said.

On Saturday, police got a tip-off that Sunny and Vikas would come near DDA Flats in Bindapur and when they showed up, they were arrested, Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), said.

During interrogation, the accused duo said they were neighbours of Satbir and some time back a quarrel had taken place between them over some petty issue.

Since then they were looking for an opportunity "to teach Satbir a lesson", Mr Alphonse said.

On the day of the incident, the accused arranged pistols and called Satbir from his house. As soon as he came out, they opened fire and fled away, the officer said.

After allegedly killing Satbir, they remained in various parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh to evade arrest.

As they were running out of money, they came to Delhi to arrange cash but were arrested, the officer said.