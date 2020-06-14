2 Guards Beaten To Death By Group Of Men At Construction Site In Delhi

On hearing their cries, other guards reached the spot, but the assailants managed to escape.

Two security guards, in their 20s, died after allegedly being beaten up by a group of men in north Delhi's Narela, police said today.

Amit, 22, and Sunil, 24, were on night duty on Saturday when they were attacked on the second floor of a building on the premises of a private company's construction site.

On hearing their cries, other guards reached the spot, but the assailants managed to escape.

The men, covered in blood, were rushed to a hospital where they died.

"Amit and Sunil were rushed to MV Hospital and subsequently referred to BSA Hospital, where they died," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer-North) Gaurav Sharma was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

It was not immediately known what led to the assault.

Locals alleged that incidents of theft have earlier been reported from the site belonging to BG Shirke Group.

A case of murder has been filed and an investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the killings.