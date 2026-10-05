2 Gangsters Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Arrested After Encounter In Delhi

The North East Delhi District Special Staff team arrested two alleged gang members following an encounter on Monday morning. Several rounds were fired from both sides during the exchange of fire.

The injured men have been identified as Mohammad Kaif and Mohammad Jaseem. Both sustained bullet injuries to their left legs and were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

According to police, the Special Staff had received information that the two accused, who were expected to reach their home in Usmanpur, would take a route through a forested area. Acting on the tip-off, a police team laid a trap in the area to arrest them.

As soon as Kaif and Jaseem reached the spot, they allegedly opened fire at the police team. The personnel retaliated, during which both accused were shot in their left legs.

Two police personnel also came under fire during the encounter. Bullets hit their bulletproof jackets, but both officers escaped unhurt.

Police sources said the two arrested men are allegedly associated with the Rashid Kevalwala gang, which operates in Northeast Delhi. According to police, gang leader Rashid Kevalwala is allegedly associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the criminal background of the accused and their alleged links with the gang.