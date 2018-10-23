2 Delhi Public Transport Employees Killed In Collision Between Buses

A speeding private bus with a Delhi registration number hit a school bus stationed at a red light, which, due to the impact, collided with a UP roadways bus, police said

Delhi | | Updated: October 23, 2018 05:49 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
2 Delhi Public Transport Employees Killed In Collision Between Buses

Four others were injured in the accident. (Representational)

New Delhi: 

Two employees of the Delhi Transport Corporation were crushed under the wheels of a bus following its collision with three other vehicles in Shahdara area on Monday, police said.

According to Meghna Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), a speeding private bus with a Delhi registration number hit a school bus stationed at a red light, which, due to the impact, collided with a UP roadways bus. The roadways bus then hit a cluster bus, she added.

In the collision between the buses, a motorcycle and two auto-rickshaws were trapped in between the vehicles. The DTC employees - Satish Kumar (50) and Rupender Kumar (38) - were on the motorcycle, police said.

Four others were injured in the accident.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Delhi Transport CorporationDelhi Bus CollisionDelhi bus accident

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveNews in BanglaHyundai SantroTamil NewsLive TVPNR StatusTrain Status

................................ Advertisement ................................