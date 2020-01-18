2 Chinese Arrested With 80 New Phones At Delhi Airport

Two were intercepted on landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport from Beijing. (Representational)

CISF personnel arrested two Chinese nationals with 80 brand new smartphones at the Delhi airport on Friday, a senior official said.

Yin Gaoyang and Fangao Jhao were intercepted at about 5:30 am after they landed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from Beijing.

The two passengers had 80 new smartphones of Chinese brands Vivo and Honor in their baggage and the cache was recovered when their bags were being checked as they were supposed to take a connecting flight to Udaipur.

As the passengers had no documents for carrying so many costly phones, they were handed over to the Customs authorities for further investigation, the official said.