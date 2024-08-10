2 Children Drown In Rainwater Pond In Delhi: Cops

Two of them went too deep into water due to which they drowned. (Representational)

Two children, aged 9 and 15 years, drowned in a pond filled with rainwater in outer Delhi's Prem Nagar area after Friday evening pour, police said.

According to police, four children from a nearby colony had gone to a pond in Rani Khera village in Prem Nagar area after the evening rain.

Two of them went too deep into water due to which they drowned.

Their bodies were taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for post mortem, police said

