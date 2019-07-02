2 Brothers Allegedly Commit Suicide In Delhi's Janakpuri

The siblings were under depression ever since their mother died due to cancer, police said. (FILE PHOTO)

Two brothers allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from ceiling fans at their home in west Delhi's Janakpuri on Monday, police said.

The incident was reported to police at about 12.30 pm, they said.

The brothers have been identified as 27-year-old Kunal Aggarwal and 24-year-old Gaurav Aggarwal. The siblings were under depression ever since their mother died due to cancer, police said.

In a suicide note found on the table of the room, the brother duo stated that they were responsible for their suicide and no one is at fault for the same, they added.

According to police, the father of the siblings, Sushil Kumar, has been paralysed for 20 years and their mother died on March 23.

The Aggarwal brothers graduated from private engineering colleges of Narela and Sirsapur, a senior police officer said.

The two brothers used to work with their father who is a railway contractor, the officer said.

Since the death of their mother, the siblings were under depression and stopped helping their father, the officer added.

They disappeared from their home about one-and-a-half months ago. However, they returned home on Sunday at about 9.30 pm, he said.

Crime team and forensic team inspected the spot, police said, adding there is no foul play in the incident.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability