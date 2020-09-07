2 Babbar Khalsa Terrorists Arrested In Delhi After Shootout: Police

The two terrorists, namely Bhupender and Kulwant Singh, are wanted in some cases in Punjab.

Two persons belonging to banned terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) have been arrested after a brief exchange of fire in northwest Delhi, police said on Monday.

They have been identified as Bhupender alias Dilawar Singh and Kulwant Singh, both residents of Ludhiana, and have several cases registered them in Punjab, they added.

The special cell of Delhi Police arrested the two on Saturday night, they said.

Six pistols and 40 cartridges have been recovered from them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

Further details are awaited.