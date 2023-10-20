2 Arrested For Robbing Rs 50 Lakh Posing As Traffic Police Cops In Delhi

The Delhi Police Crime Branch claimed to have cracked a robbery case of Rs 50 lakh wherein the accused had robbed the employees of a 'pan masala' company by wearing traffic police's uniform in central Delhi.

Four people had allegedly robbed the two employees, who were carrying Rs 50 lakh in a bag, at IP Estate area on October 11. Two of the accused waylaid the victims sitting in a car. One of them was wearing traffic police's uniform and carrying a wireless set, police said.

While these two were "checking" the car, the other two men came on a motorcycle and picked up the bag containing Rs 50 lakh from the car's bootspace and fled.

"We have arrested Sandeep alias Chetan and Mahender - from Greater Noida and Rajasthan, respectively. They were among the main accused who hatched the conspiracy along with one Harender, who is a teacher in a government-aided school in central Delhi, and two others - Sagar and Ritick," Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Yadav told PTI.

The driver of the victim's car, Inderpal, had given the tip-off about the movement of cash to Harender, Yadav said adding, "Inderpal is already being interrogated by the local police." Mahender had provided the sim cards to the accused.

They had planned to distribute the money after the crime.

Police said the uniform, which the accused procured from a shop, helmets, four face masks with Delhi Police logo, one black-coloured mask, one handcuff, one toy wireless set, one hand-held metal detector, several big black tapes and a pair of black colour oxford pattern shoes and mobile phone have been seized from the accused.

"The arrested accused have also disclosed that Harender was preparing to commit a high-profile kidnapping for ransom... Several teams are working to nab Harender, Sagar and Ritick," said Yadav.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)