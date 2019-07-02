2 Alleged Bootleggers Die After Car Hits Delhi Metro Pillar, Catches Fire

This was the fourth fire incident reported from the capital in the last 24 hours. (Representational)

Two alleged bootleggers were charred to death after their car rammed into a Metro pillar in outer Delhi's Mundka area on Sunday night.

While two incidents were reported from Outer Delhi area, the other was reported from an ATM at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre.

"In the intervening night on Sunday the control was informed about a car ramming a metro pillar after which it caught fire. The deceased have been identified as Monu (28) and Hari Om (24). During the search of the car, burnt cartons of various brands of liquor were seized from the car. It appears that the duo were transporting illicit liquor. The car rammed into the pillar while it was trying to overtake another vehicle," said a senior police officer.

In Narela area, a fire was reported from a plastic factory on Sunday night. Twenty-one fire tenders were rushed to the location to douse the fire.

In Tikri Kalan area as well, plastic waste stored in a compound caught fire and 18 fire tenders were pressed into service. In both incidents no loss of life was reported.

Another fire was reported from an ATM kiosk at the AIIMS Trauma Centre. The fire department received a call about the blaze at 3.14 a.m. after which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Meanwhile, two major fires were also reported from two private factories in Noida Special Economy Zone (NSEZ) on Monday afternoon. Over 21 tenders were rushed to the location to ensure the fire did not spread to the neighbouring factories.

The fire was reported around 3:15 p.m. and firefighting continued for around four hours after which the cooling down operations began. Since the companies had a lot of plastic material the fire spread fast. No loss of life was reported.

