19-Year-Old Stabbed To Death Allegedly By Neighbour In Delhi

A minor scuffle broke out between the accused and the victim last night over a petty issue, the police said.

Delhi | | Updated: November 08, 2018 17:36 IST
The accused allegedly stabbed the victim in the chest and fled from the spot. (Representational)

New Delhi: 

A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his neighbour today after a scuffle broke out between the two in northwest Delhi's Jahangir Puri, the police said.

"When police reached the spot, they learnt that Dipak (the victim) was stabbed with a knife by his neighbour Yogesh. During investigation, police found that a minor scuffle broke out between Dipak and Yogesh last night over a petty issue which was later settled," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Aslam Khan said.

However, around 11.40am today, the accused allegedly stabbed the victim in the chest with a knife and fled from the spot, he said.

Dipak was rushed to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries, the officer added.

A case was registered, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

