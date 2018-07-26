18-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Commits Suicide In Delhi College

No suicide note has been recovered (Representational)

A 25-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of a private college on Thursday, the police said.

The woman, a resident of Sultanpuri area, had come to the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies at Pitampura area to enquire about the orientation date of a law course. No suicide note has been recovered and investigations are underway to ascertain the reason behind it, a police official said.

The phone of the woman has been seized, the official said, adding that her family had been informed.

The incident comes a day after an 18-year-old woman, a student of Bharati College in Janakpuri area, allegedly committed suicide in the institute's washroom.

