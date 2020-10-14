18-Year-Old Man Arrested In Connection With Delhi University Student's Killing

A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC, Delhi Police said (Representational)

Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the killing of a Delhi University (DU) student over his friendship with a woman in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, officials said.

The accused, identified as Shubham Bhardwaj, a resident of Delhi's Jahangirpuri, was involved in the killing along with his friends, they said.

Shubham Bhardwaj was arrested days after the DU student, Rahul Rajput, was beaten to death allegedly over his friendship with a woman, following which two people, including her brother, were arrested and three juveniles caught, police said.

The incident took place last week in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar.

According to police, the dead student was a second-year student in Delhi University's School of Open Learning. He also gave tuition to school children. The victim was friends with a 21-year-old woman but her family was against the friendship.

On Wednesday evening, Rahul Rajput, 18, was called to Delhi's Nanda Road. When he reached the spot, he was allegedly physically assaulted by a group of four-five people, including the woman's brothers, a senior police officer said.

He sustained severe injuries in the assault and was rushed to a hospital, where he died during the course of treatment, he said.

Rahul Rajput did not have any visible injury. An autopsy was conducted and the doctor said that spleen rupture led to his death, the officer had said.

The woman was also at the spot at the time of the incident and fearing for her safety, a day after the incident, she left her home and went to a shelter home where she has been staying since then.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder and "acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention" based on a statement of an uncle of Rahul Rajput.