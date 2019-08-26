18-Year-Old Allegedly Stabbed To Death In West Delhi, 3 Arrested

The man was allegedly stabbed in his neck. (Representational)

Three people were arrested on Monday after an 18-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in a fight between two families in west Delhi's Vikaspuri area, police said.

The man was identified as Mohammad Riyaz Ansari, a resident of Keshopur village in Vikaspuri. The incident took place on Sunday night when he had come to visit his maternal uncle, they said.

Those arrested were identified as Shiv Kumar (22), Rekha (27) and Sarvesh (50), they added.

Police received information about the incident on Monday. The man was allegedly stabbed in his neck by Rahul, officials said.

"After the incident, Ansari was rushed to the Park Hospital by his brother where he was declared brought dead. Both the accused and the victim''s family live in the same building in Vikaspuri," Monika Bharadwaj, Depury Commissioner of Police (West), said.

A fight broke out between the members of the two families after Nek Mohammad, the victim's uncle, slapped Karan, son of accused Sarvesh.

While a family member of the victim alleged that Karan had passed vulgar comments at Riyaz Ansari's sister, police said the fight amongst the neighbours was over some other issue.

Riyaz Ansari was trying to intervene and stop the fight when Rahul pulled out a knife and stabbed him, the police said.

A case has been registered against the accused and his family members under Indian Penal Code sections 302, 452 and 34, they said, adding that Rahul, Jitu, another person, also named Rahul, and Dalip are missing.

