16-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Car In Delhi: Cops

A 16-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a speeding car in Rohini's Sector-23 area, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Wednesday near the Palm City society, they added.

According to the police, a 22-year-old software engineer, identified as Harshit, informed them that around 11 pm on Wednesday, he and his cousin, Ajar Mehra, had ventured out of their house on a scooter and the vehicle broke down.

As per the complaint, Mr Mehra was pushing the two-wheeler down the road and Harshit was walking when a speeding Audi car hit the scooter from behind, severely injuring the teenager, the police said.

The driver stopped the car for a moment, briefly stepped out of the vehicle and then fled the spot, a senior police officer said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died, he said.

During investigation, it was found that the car was registered in the name of a construction company in Andhra Pradesh. Later, it was learnt that owner had sold the vehicle, the police said.

The accused has not been identified yet. A case has been registered and an investigation is in progress, they added.

