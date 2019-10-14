15-year-Old Dies Allegedly After Unsafe Abortion In Delhi: Police

The police suspect that the woman died due to an unsafe attempt to terminate her pregnancy.

A 15-year-old girl died on Friday night allegedly due to an unsafe abortion procedure in Delhi, the police said. One person has been arrested in this connected, they added.

According to the police, the girl was brought to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital on Friday evening in a serious condition and she died soon after.

Police official Deepak Purohit said: "The girl was alive when she was brought to the hospital. We didn't find the traces of fetus. We suspect that there was an attempt to terminate her pregnancy outside the hospital, maybe at home or some other place. We are trying to find out the location."

The police have arrested one person and registered a case under Sections 376, 201 and 304 of the Indian Penal Code and The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The police are also questioning the family members of the girl.

"Since she was a minor, we have registered a case of rape... and other appropriate sections. Postmortem will be done. The investigation is ongoing," the official said.

