14 Private Hospitals In Delhi Converted Into 'Full Covid' Treatment Units

Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases have been rising in Delhi

The Delhi government today said 14 private hospitals in the city have been made "full COVID-19" hospitals and asked them not to admit patients other than those infected with coronavirus till further orders.

Nineteen private hospitals have been directed to reserve at least 80 per cent of their intensive care unit (ICU) beds for Covid treatment.

Eighty-two private hospitals have been asked to keep 60 per cent of their ICU beds for Covid patients, according to the order issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

"Furthermore, 101 private hospitals are directed to reserve at least 60 per cent of their ward bed capacity for COVID-related treatment," the order said.