13 Trains Delayed After Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi

The minimum temperature was recorded at 6 degrees Celsius today.

As many as 13 trains coming into Delhi were delayed as thick fog engulfed the national capital and its surrounding areas on Tuesday.

According to weather department, the minimum temperature was recorded at 6 degrees Celsius while the maximum will hover around 19 degrees Celsius. In the coming week, the minimum temperature is likely to range between 7 and 10 degrees Celsius.

The Indian Meteorological Department also predicted rainfall starting January 20.

In addition to the extreme weather conditions, air quality continued to remain poor.

According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 283 till 9:45 am, which falls in the ''poor'' category.

Air Quality Index in the range of 51 to 100 is considered as satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 falls under the category of poor, 300-400 is considered ''very poor'' and 401-500 falls under the ''hazardous'' category.