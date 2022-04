The visuals from the scene showed overturned vehicles and people running for cover.

At least 13 people were injured following a cylinder blast in a resutaurant in Delhi's Jamia Nagar on Thursday afternoon. Fire engines and police are at the spot.

The blast took place in the basement of a restaurant in Tikona Park area.

The visuals from the scene showed overturned vehicles and people running for cover. A few men were also seen bleeding.