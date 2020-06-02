13 Employees Of Delhi Lt Governor's Office Test COVID-19 Positive: Report

13 employees of Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal's office have tested positive for Coronavirus

Thirteen employees of Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal's office and six other government officials in the national capital have tested positive for COVID-19, sources said today.

They said that junior assistants, drivers, peons are among the 13 people working at the Lt Governor Secretariat who have tested positive for coronavirus.

Recently, all officers and officials working at the Delhi LG office underwent the COVID-19 test after a junior assistant was found infected.

Meanwhile, sources told news agency Press Trust of India that six officials of the Delhi government have also tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, Delhi recorded 990 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 20,834, while the number of deaths due to the disease mounted to 523, authorities said.

The number of active cases stands at 11,565, while 8,746 patients have been cured, they told news agency PTI this afternoon.

