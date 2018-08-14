128 Malaria, 64 Dengue Cases In Delhi This Season

The cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November.

At least 40 cases of malaria have been reported in the first 11 days of August in Delhi, taking the total number of people affected by the vector-borne disease in the city this season to 128, according to the latest municipal report.

Two cases of malaria were reported in February, one each in April and March, 17 in May, 25 in June, 42 in July and 40 till August 11, according to the report released yesterday by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which tabulates data on vector-borne diseases for the city.

Of the total 64 dengue cases this season, 15 were reported till August 11, 19 were reported in July, six in January, three in February, one in March, two in April, 10 in May and eight in June.

Four fresh cases of chikungunya have also been reported in the last week, taking the total number of people affected this season to 41.

A senior doctor at a government-run facility said both dengue and malaria have different carriers. Therefore, it is not unusual for malaria cases to be reported in larger number compared to dengue.

He advised people to take all precautions, like wearing full-sleeve clothes and not allowing breeding of mosquito larvae inside homes.

"Water coolers should be dried up when not in use as dengue infection carrying mosquitoes breed there a lot. Mosquito nets should be used at home," the doctor said.

The cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch to mid-December.

No vector-borne disease case was reported till January 13.

Advertisement

The report said domestic breeding checkers have found mosquito breeding in 89,537 households in the city till August 11.

It said 86,684 legal notices have been served for various violations and "11,125 prosecutions have been initiated".

On June 28, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal had directed local bodies and other agencies to intensify vector control measures.

He had also asked for regular meetings at the level of district magistrates with all stakeholders to review the situation in their respective districts.

According to the SDMC, 10 people died due to dengue in Delhi last year, of whom five were not residents of the national capital, they died here.

Overall, the vector-borne disease had affected 9,271 people in the city last year.

For more Delhi news, click here