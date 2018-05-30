12 Hours On, Fire Rages in Delhi's Malviya Nagar; Air Force Joins Ops

Firefighters are struggling for over 12 hours to douse the fire at the godown in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar.

Malviya Nagar fire: 80 fire engines have been deployed to contain the fire at a south Delhi godown

New Delhi:  It will take another four hours to completely douse the massive fire that ripped through a godown in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area on Tuesday evening, officials said today. The blaze is of the "highest category" that the national capital has seen in recent times. Authorities have sought the Air Force's help to evacuate the area.

The fire that started around 5 pm on Tuesday in Khirki Extension of Malviya Nagar is still continuing. As many as 80 fire engines have been deployed to contain the fire since last evening.

Firefighters are struggling for over 12 hours to bring the blaze under control while it continues to spread to the nearby buildings. No casualty was reported but those living near the fire site were being evacuated, an official said, adding that Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has sought help from the Air Force. Early this morning, the Air Force choppers were seen surveying the area.

Reaching the spot proved to be very tough for the fire engines as the lanes in the area are very narrow and congested, officials said. One fire fighter has been injured.
 
The blaze started after the truck full of rubber sheets, parked near the godown, suddenly caught fire that spread to the godown in no time, a fire official said. The godown is very close to a school in the area, Sant Nirankari Public School, which was empty at the time the fire began. Plastic and raw material stored at the factory fuelled the fire, he said.

AAP legislator Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged there were many such illegal godowns and illegal factories and if the issue is ignored, many disasters are waiting to happen. He also said that the local AAP councillor had complained to south Delhi municipal officials, but no action was taken.

Earlier this year, 17 people including 10 women were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a firecracker warehouse in north Delhi's Bawana industrial area.

