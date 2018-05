The smoke is visible from nearby areas like Saket, and even from Nehru Place, about 5 km away.

Thick plumes of smoke could be seen rising in the sky from most parts in south-east Delhi after a truck caught fire in Malviya Nagar this evening.The fire spread from the truck to a rubber godown nearby, which is just walking distance from Select City Walk, one of Delhi's biggest malls.15 fire engines are at the spot, trying to battle the blaze, reports news agency ANI. The smoke is visible from nearby areas like Saket, and even from Nehru Place, about 5 km away.More details are awaited.