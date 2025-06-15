100-Feet Tall Mobile Tower Collapses In Delhi

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed A 100-feet tall mobile tower collapsed in Safdarjung Enclave, South Delhi.

A 100-feet tall mobile tower collapsed in south Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave early Sunday due to strong winds and rain, police said.

No one was injured due to the collapse, they added.

According to the residents of Block B2, the incident occurred around 4 am when strong winds accompanied by rain hit the area.

Former AAP MLA from Malviya Nagar, Somnath Bharti, visited the site later and interacted with the residents.

A mobile tower, erected in B2 Safdarjung Enclave inspite of heavy protests by residents and myself, fell yesterday night. What if this had fallen in day time or towards the buildings of B2??

Such callousness is criminal! pic.twitter.com/UT2DBiyr4x — Somnath Bharti (@attorneybharti) June 15, 2025

"A mobile tower, erected in B2 Safdarjung Enclave in spite of heavy protests by the residents and myself, fell yesterday night. What if this had fallen in day time or towards the buildings of B2? Such callousness is criminal!," Bharti said in a post on X.

