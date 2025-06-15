Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

100-Feet Tall Mobile Tower Collapses In Delhi

A 100-feet tall mobile tower collapsed in south Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave early Sunday due to strong winds and rain, police said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
100-Feet Tall Mobile Tower Collapses In Delhi
No injuries were reported following the collapse of a mobile tower in Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave.
  • A 100-feet tall mobile tower collapsed in Safdarjung Enclave, South Delhi.
  • The incident occurred around 4 am due to strong winds and rain, police reported.
  • No injuries were reported following the collapse, according to local authorities.
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
New Delhi:

A 100-feet tall mobile tower collapsed in south Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave early Sunday due to strong winds and rain, police said.

No one was injured due to the collapse, they added.

According to the residents of Block B2, the incident occurred around 4 am when strong winds accompanied by rain hit the area.

Former AAP MLA from Malviya Nagar, Somnath Bharti, visited the site later and interacted with the residents.

"A mobile tower, erected in B2 Safdarjung Enclave in spite of heavy protests by the residents and myself, fell yesterday night. What if this had fallen in day time or towards the buildings of B2? Such callousness is criminal!," Bharti said in a post on X.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Delhi Rain, Mobile Tower, Delhi Mobile Tower
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com