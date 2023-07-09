1 Killed, 15 Houses Collapse Due To Heavy Rain In Delhi

IMD on Saturday forecast high-intensity rain for 2-3 days in Delhi.

Following heavy rain in the city on Saturday, as many as 15 houses collapsed and one person died, said a Delhi Fire Service official.

Earlier, a 58-year-old woman identified as Ranjit Kaur lost her life when a wall collapsed on her due to heavy rain in Tibbia College Society in Karol Bagh.

Meanwhile, due to heavy rainfall, the back side wall of Deshbandhu College, located in the Kalkaji area of Delhi, collapsed, resulting in the damage of approximately 15 luxury cars and 10 to 12 motorcycles and scooters.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecast high-intensity rain for 2-3 days in Delhi.

"This week, North-West India, including Delhi, will witness rain, the intensity of the rain will be high for 2-3 days, and the intensity will reduce after that. There will be some relief from the heat during this period," said Charan Singh, Head of IMD, Delhi.

IMD has forecast "Isolated Heavy to very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand, J&K during 08th-10th; East Rajasthan, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Punjab during 08th-09thJuly."

