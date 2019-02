The bus was traveling from Anand Vihar to Uttam Nagar.

A truck driver died and at least 15 people got injured after a truck collided with a public bus near Delhi's Income Tax Office in the early hours of Tuesday.



The injured have been rushed to a hospital nearby.



According to eye-witnesses, the truck driver violated the rules and rammed the low-floor DTC (Delhi Transport Corporation) bus's door near the ITO flyover.



