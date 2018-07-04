Maharashtra Officer Arrested For Asking Sexual Favours From Woman

The woman also claimed to have recorded the accused's calls on her mobile phone (Representational)

Police in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra on Tuesday arrested the secretary of a cooperative credit society for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a woman for helping her get a bank loan.

Dadarao Ingole, resident of Talegaon and the secretary of a local cooperative credit society, was booked under IPC sections 354 (A) (sexual harassment) and (D) (stalking), said Darwha Police Station Officer Rita Uikey.

He was later released on bail by a magistrate's court though police sought his custody, she added.

A woman lodged a complaint yesterday that Ingole sought sexual favours from her for helping her get a loan of Rs 5 lakh for dairy business from a cooperative bank, the police officer said.

The woman and her farmer husband had sought Ingole's help for obtaining the loan on the advice of a relative.

The woman also claimed to have recorded the accused's calls on her mobile phone.

Police officer Uikey said the recording will be sent to a forensic science laboratory for examination.

In a similar case, a branch manager of Central Bank of India was arrested in Buldhana district last month when he allegedly sought sexual favours from a farmer's wife to sanction a crop loan.