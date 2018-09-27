Thane Woman Allegedly Strangles Infant Daughter After Fight With Husband

The Manpada police arrested the woman today and registered offences against her (Representational)

A woman allegedly killed her one-year-old daughter after a quarrel with her husband in Thane, Maharashtra, police said today.



The couple, residing in Bopar village, used to have frequent fights as the man doubted his wife's character, Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.



They again had a quarrel yesterday late night following which the 24-year-old woman allegedly strangled the infant when her husband was not at home. She then dumped the body in bushes near their house, Ms Narkar said.



When the husband returned and did not find the baby at home, he asked his wife. She gave evasive answers, the police said.



Suspecting something amiss, he searched for the child and later found the body in the bushes, she said.



Based on his complaint, the Manpada police arrested the woman today morning and registered offences against her under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence).