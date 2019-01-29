Woman Stabbed Multiple Times In Her Office, Allegedly By Husband In Thane

The woman's husband has been arrested and charged with murder. (Representational)

A man allegedly stabbed his wife to death in her office in Thane's Bhayander district, police said.

A fight broke out between the couple in the office following which the man pulled out a knife and stabbed his wife multiple times.

Kumar Bhoir, 32, arrived at his wife's office at around 10:30am and stabbed her after a fight, police said.

"The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival," police said.

A police officer said the man was suspicious of his wife and had frequent fights with her. He has been arrested and charged with murder.