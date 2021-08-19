Video: Woman Slips Trying To Board Moving Train, Passengers Rescue Her

The entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras by theRailway Protection Force, Indore.

A woman was saved from being run over by a train in Madhya Pradesh's Indore earlier this week. The woman was pulled to safety by fellow passengers as soon as she tripped while attempting to board a moving train on Tuesday. The entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras by the Railway Protection Force, Indore.

A video of the incident was shared on social media platforms by news agency ANI. The clip shows the woman losing her footing and tumbling down as onlookers stop her from falling onto the tracks by swiftly pulling her. A police constable is also seen immediately rushing to the woman's aid. The train also comes to a halt with several passengers rushing out to offer help to the growing crowd around the woman.

Khemraj Meena, Railway PRO, confirmed to ANI that the incident happened on Tuesday. Explaining further, Meena said, “The woman passenger was boarding a train along with a man and a child. After keeping the luggage inside the train, the man and the child boarded the train. The woman slipped off and fell off from the moving train and got stuck between the station and the platform.”

A similar incident was also reported in July, when a man tried to board a moving train with his luggage, in hand, in Delhi. In doing so, the man loses his balance and slips. He is promptly attended to by a railway constable who trips while trying to pull the man to safety. The constable could rescue him only after the man was dragged by the moving train a few feet ahead.

It is extremely dangerous to board or disembark a moving vehicle, including trains. All such movement should be restricted to the time when the vehicle is at complete rest.