Woman Shot At For "Marrying Against Family's Wishes" In UP's Shamli

She was taken to a hospital and is said to be in serious condition, the police said.

Cities | | Updated: October 04, 2018 14:22 IST
A woman in UP was shot allegedly by her brother for marrying against her family's wishes

Muzaffarnagar: 

A woman was shot at and critically wounded allegedly by her brother after she married a man against the wishes of her family in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district today, police said.

The incident took place at Ramda village when the woman, 26, was out for some work, said Circle Officer Rajesh Tiwari.

She was taken to a hospital and is said to be in serious condition, he said.

The woman had married the man a few days ago. However, her family had disapproved of it, Mr Tiwari said.

Police are investigating the matter and efforts are on to arrest her brother, he said.
 

