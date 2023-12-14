Woman Shot In Head By Police Officer Dies During Treatment In UP's Aligarh

A 55-year-old woman was shot in the head by a police officer last week.

A 55-year-old woman, who was shot in the head by a police officer last week, succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in UP's Aligarh, police said today.

The accused Sub-Inspector Manoj Sharma has been missing since the incident, they said.

"Ishrat Nigar, who suffered a gunshot wound to her head from the pistol of Sub-Inspector Manoj Sharma on December 8, succumbed to her injuries at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital here on Wednesday night," said Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani.

The SSP said that a non-bailable warrant has been issued against the missing sub-inspector.

"A reward of Rs 20,000 has also been announced on his head and raids are being conducted to arrest him," he added.

The CCTV footage of the incident, which is doing rounds on social media, shows the officer inside the police station cocking his pistol when suddenly it goes off and hits the woman in her head.

The woman, who is seen standing across the table, collapses after the shot is fired.



