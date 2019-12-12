Woman Raped In Delhi Threatened With Fate 'Worse Than Unnao'

A pamphlet with the threat was pasted outside the rape survivor's home in Baghpat.

A rape survivor in western Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, 53 km from Delhi, was allegedly threatened by the man she accused of rape of facing consequences "worse than that of the Unnao woman" who died after she was set on fire by her rapists last week.

A pamphlet bearing the threat message, pressurising her not to give her statement in a Delhi court on Friday, was pasted outside her home in her village in Baghpat, the police said on Thursday.

The woman was raped in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar last year and had filed a police complaint last July. The rape-accused was arrested by Delhi Police and subsequently released on bail on Wednesday. The pamphlet surfaced around the same time.

"She said that the incident took place about a year ago when she was taken to a friend's place by Sohran Singh where she was given drugs in a beverage and then raped. The accused made a video of the incident and used it to blackmail and rape the victim again," Pratap Gopender Yadav, a senior police officer in Baghpat.

The accused, who lives in the woman's village, has been arrested again from Badaun in western Uttar Pradesh. The police have also provided her security.

"There is no problem with her security now," the officer said.

"The woman's father works as a driver in Delhi. Yesterday, when they returned to their house in the village, they found the note pasted on the wall of their house," Mr Yadav said.

The man accused of raping her, however, said that some of his rivals in the village had put up the posters to implicate him.

The 23-year-old woman from Unnao died of her burn injuries at a hospital in Delhi last Friday, after she was set on fire by men accused of raping her. The woman was on her way to board a train to Rae Bareli to attend a court hearing in the rape case when she was doused with kerosene and set on fire last Thursday, according to the police. The Yogi Adityanath government came under fire, with the opposition parties attacking the ruling party. The Chief Minister said the case of the woman being set of will be heard by a fast-track court.