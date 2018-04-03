Girl Kills Mother After She Opposes Same-Sex Relationship With Teacher

A woman was brutally beaten to death at Delhi's Kavi Nagar area after she objected to her daughter's same-sex relationship with her teacher. 21-year-old Rashmi Rana and her partner Nisha Gautama attacked the woman with an iron rod leading to severe head injuries.The girl's father Satish Kumar had filed a First Hand Report or FIR at Kavi Nagar police station on March 9 against his daughter and the teacher. He had accused them of battering his wife, Pushpa Devi, with an iron rod which later caused her death.The police had since been on a lookout for the accused.The duo was arrested today from Ghaziabad Railway Station. The 21-year-old confessed to the crime after being interrogated by the police.The police also said that Rana had been living with her partner for a while."But she (Rashmi) did not want to leave her teacher. So in a fit of anger, she hit her due to which she (mother) died," Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said.The police also confirmed that Pushpa Devi's husband was not at home when the incident took place.After confessing to the crime, Rashmi Rana told the police that her mother frequently tortured her due to her relationship.Both Rana and her partner have been sent to jail.